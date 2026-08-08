Kerala stretch of NH 66 works on track for 2028 completion

KOCHI: Construction of the 645km-long Kerala stretch of National Highway 66, which will hug the coastline and link the state up to Thalapady on the Karnataka border and Karode on the Tamil Nadu border, will be completed by May of 2028.

In a reply to Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal in the Lok Sabha, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said road works will be completed by April 30, 2027, with the viaducts taking up another year.

The highway is expected to transform the state by reducing travel times between major cities, easing congestion and improving logistics, besides facilitating industrial development and strengthening the tourism sector.

Apart from the Thalapady-Chengala and Vengalam-Ramanattukara corridors, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, around 85% of works have been completed in seven key stretches. The Kappirikadavu-Thalikulam, Thalikulam-Kodungallur and Kollam Bypass-Kadambattukonam spans are nearly 95% complete, with just the Taliparamba-Muzhuppilangad (84%) and Azhiyur-Vengalam (68%) reaches lagging behind.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engineers, the non-availability of rock aggregate and earth in the state has contributed to delays. This has forced contractors to depend on the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for construction materials. However, the recent ban imposed by TN on cross-border transportation of rock aggregate has affected progress of the work.