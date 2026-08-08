KSRTC staff start new chapter at Kerala bus station with ‘book nest’

KASARAGOD: Passengers do not have to spend their time glued to their phones while waiting for buses at the Kasaragod KSRTC bus station anymore. With over 300 books in Malayalam, English and Kannada to choose from, ‘Pusthakakoodu’ (book nest) — a reading space set up at the bus station by the bibliophiles among the KSRTC staff — now provides commuters a much productive way to keep them occupied.

The book nest was inaugurated on August 5 by Kasaragod District Collector Arjun Pandian, who lauded the initiative.

Established by Vayanasala Samskarika Kootayma (Library and Cultural Collective) of KSRTC workers including mechanics, drivers and conductors, Pusthakakoodu is gradually growing, with another 200 books expected to arrive shortly.

It all started during the pandemic when the KSRTC employees who loved reading books formed a WhatsApp group to discuss their favourite works and authors.

The group grew bigger over time and they registered as an association in 2021. They have gone on to publish and distribute books as well.

The collective procures books in bulk directly from the publishers for a discount and circulates among the staff. Thus, the books travel from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, carried by avid readers in the KSRTC workforce.

The next initiative of the collective was to start book nests in major bus stations across Kerala.