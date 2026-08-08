LSGs in Kerala told to set up 24x7 task forces to curb stray dog menace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to strengthen stray dog management and ensure swift action, the state government has directed the Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) to constitute 24x7 task forces to respond to complaints, capture stray dogs from schools, hospitals, institutions and other crowded public spaces and shift them to designated shelters. Despite the efforts, the state is facing a major shortage of shelters posing a challenge to implementing the Supreme Court directions in full.

In a sweeping set of instructions issued by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), round-the-clock task forces, which will be working in coordination with local police and veterinary officers, are the main highlight. The order also warns that officials will be held personally responsible for lapses in implementing the SC directions.

A senior official of LSGD told TNIE that the state has already submitted an action-taken report to the High Court on Friday and has begun implementing several of the directions. However, availability of shelters remains a major challenge.

“The shelter is a primary requirement. When we capture a dog from an institution or a place with a large public movement, we need somewhere to take it. Unless there is at least one shelter in every district, it will be difficult to fully implement the SC directives,” said the official.

At present, only limited shelter facilities are available in the state. A shelter is being operated by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in association with an NGO.

“Kottayam is the only district where land for a shelter has so far been officially identified. Efforts are still ongoing in all other districts,” said the official.