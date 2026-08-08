Micro-planning to drive Kerala’s new four-year academic calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state is set to roll out a uniform academic calendar for the entire duration of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), incorporating all the micro-level factors that influence the academic schedule.
Until now, academic calendars have been prepared on an annual basis, covering only broad parameters such as admissions, commencement of classes, examinations and publication of results. However, the proposed academic calendar for the 2027-31 period will clearly define timelines for every micro-level academic and administrative activity.
The calendar will include elements such as the schedule for the release of funds for youth festivals and sports meets, timelines for the completion of final-year exams, vacating of hostels by outgoing students, and arrangements for admission of new students, among several other activities. Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will prepare the calendar after consultations with various stakeholders.
Reserve days that can be utilised in the event of unforeseen disruptions will also be built into the calendar. In addition, factors that could potentially alter the academic schedule will be identified in advance to enable timely course corrections. The final calendar will be published after a detailed study and after incorporating suggestions from universities and colleges across the state.
“The proposed academic calendar is expected to establish a new model for academic planning and coordination in the state’s higher education sector,” said Achuthsankar S Nair, vice-chairperson of KSHEC. The initiative is among several higher education reforms being taken up as part of the state government’s 100-day programme.
A meeting chaired by Achuthsankar at KSHEC headquarters on Friday to discuss the calendar was attended by KSHEC member secretary and Academic Calendar Committee convener Abida Farooqui, Committee chairman Abraham A, and members. The meeting also decided to submit the final report to Higher Education Minister Roji M John in two months.
Calendar overhaul
Single calendar for entire four-year undergraduate programme
Timelines fixed for every academic and administrative activity
Reserve days included to handle unforeseen disruptions
Stakeholder consultations before final calendar is released