Micro-planning to drive Kerala’s new four-year academic calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state is set to roll out a uniform academic calendar for the entire duration of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), incorporating all the micro-level factors that influence the academic schedule.

Until now, academic calendars have been prepared on an annual basis, covering only broad parameters such as admissions, commencement of classes, examinations and publication of results. However, the proposed academic calendar for the 2027-31 period will clearly define timelines for every micro-level academic and administrative activity.

The calendar will include elements such as the schedule for the release of funds for youth festivals and sports meets, timelines for the completion of final-year exams, vacating of hostels by outgoing students, and arrangements for admission of new students, among several other activities. Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will prepare the calendar after consultations with various stakeholders.