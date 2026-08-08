Nipah survivor makes full recovery, discharged

KOZHIKODE: A 43-year-old man from Farook who was undergoing treatment for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has been discharged after making a complete recovery.

This was announced by Health Minister K Muraleedharan. Commending the medical team, the minister said the patient’s recovery was the result of collective efforts by healthcare staff ranging from cleaning workers to specialised doctors.

He added that the health department can take pride in saving the patient’s life, praising healthcare workers for their relentless efforts in ensuring zero fatalities during this outbreak.

The patient, who had been admitted to the hospital’s isolation intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical condition on June 11, returned home after nearly two months of intensive treatment and rehabilitation. Hospital authorities confirmed that he is now fully conscious, able to walk without assistance, free of fever, and has regained normal memory function.

Doctors said follow-up scans showed significant improvement in the neurological damage that had affected his brain during the course of the illness. His cognitive functions have returned to normal, and his overall recovery has been described as remarkable given the severity of his condition when he was admitted.