Nipah survivor makes full recovery, discharged

KOZHIKODE: A 43-year-old man from Farook who was undergoing treatment for Nipah virus infection at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has been discharged after making a complete recovery.
This was announced by Health Minister K Muraleedharan. Commending the medical team, the minister said the patient’s recovery was the result of collective efforts by healthcare staff ranging from cleaning workers to specialised doctors.
He added that the health department can take pride in saving the patient’s life, praising healthcare workers for their relentless efforts in ensuring zero fatalities during this outbreak.
The patient, who had been admitted to the hospital’s isolation intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical condition on June 11, returned home after nearly two months of intensive treatment and rehabilitation. Hospital authorities confirmed that he is now fully conscious, able to walk without assistance, free of fever, and has regained normal memory function.
Doctors said follow-up scans showed significant improvement in the neurological damage that had affected his brain during the course of the illness. His cognitive functions have returned to normal, and his overall recovery has been described as remarkable given the severity of his condition when he was admitted.
The patient was initially being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode when doctors suspected Nipah infection. His samples were sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Kozhikode Government Medical College and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratory in Pune. The infection was officially confirmed on June 10, following which he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.
A special medical board was constituted under the leadership of the hospital principal and superintendent to monitor his treatment. The health minister had facilitated the procurement of the antiviral drug Remdesivir from Bahrain to support the patient’s treatment.
2 months of treatment
The patient, who had been admitted to the hospital’s isolation ICU in a critical condition on June 11, returned home after nearly two months of intensive treatment