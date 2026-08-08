Pocso cases rise steadily in Kerala; reach 4,765 in 2025, report shows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying trend, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights reported that the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) cases registered in the state reached 4,765 in 2025.

Based on data sourced from the State Crime Records Bureau, the annual report of the commission revealed that this was up from 4,607 in 2024. The figures represent a sharp rise from 1,002 in 2013, the first year after the legislation was implemented across the country.

Last year, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of Pocso cases, at 689, followed by Kollam (502) and Malappuram (465).

However, the report suggests the increase cannot be solely attributed to the rise in number of crimes, but could also be due to improved legal awareness and reduced concerns for people reporting sexual offences. Analysing the data, the commission observed that some districts have a higher number of cases registered due to population density, urbanisation, accessible reporting mechanisms, and higher awareness.

According to the commission, 4,818 children were recorded as survivors in 2025, suggesting that some cases could have multiple survivors. Of these, 86% are girls and 13% boys. The majority of survivors belong to the 15-18 age group (2,666), which the commission observed could be due to increased social interactions, including in the digital space, in the teenage years.