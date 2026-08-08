Pocso cases rise steadily in Kerala; reach 4,765 in 2025, report shows

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying trend, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights reported that the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) cases registered in the state reached 4,765 in 2025.
Based on data sourced from the State Crime Records Bureau, the annual report of the commission revealed that this was up from 4,607 in 2024. The figures represent a sharp rise from 1,002 in 2013, the first year after the legislation was implemented across the country.
Last year, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of Pocso cases, at 689, followed by Kollam (502) and Malappuram (465).
However, the report suggests the increase cannot be solely attributed to the rise in number of crimes, but could also be due to improved legal awareness and reduced concerns for people reporting sexual offences. Analysing the data, the commission observed that some districts have a higher number of cases registered due to population density, urbanisation, accessible reporting mechanisms, and higher awareness.
According to the commission, 4,818 children were recorded as survivors in 2025, suggesting that some cases could have multiple survivors. Of these, 86% are girls and 13% boys. The majority of survivors belong to the 15-18 age group (2,666), which the commission observed could be due to increased social interactions, including in the digital space, in the teenage years.
The highest proportion of offences – 22% – take place in survivors’ houses and only 13% in the homes of the accused. Observing that the places of attack are often familiar spaces for the victims, the commission emphasised that more support should be given to children to increase awareness about safety and boundaries in interpersonal relationships.
In a disturbing observation, the commission found that close to 72% of the accused are somehow connected to the survivors – teachers, lovers, family members, neighbours, relatives, drivers, friends or some acquaintances. While 91% of the accused are male, the commission found that 3% of them are female, while the gender information of 6% of the accused was unavailable. The majority of convicts are from the 19-30 age group (32%), followed by 41-60 (21%). Notably, 595 accused are 18 or below.
Even while reiterating that the increasing figures are a concern, commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar said that this is also due to Keralites’ improved line of approach to such issues.
“Through the consistent efforts of police, education, women and child departments, and our commission, officials, teachers and even students are aware of the seriousness of such issues. This sensitivity has also contributed towards the increased reporting of genuine cases,” he said.
Multiple survivors
4,818 children were recorded as survivors in 2025, suggesting that some cases could have multiple survivors
Of the survivors, 86% are girls and 13% boys
The majority of the survivors belong to the 15-18 age group (2,666 children)