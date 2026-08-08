River fest axing rocks Kerala’s global image

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode district administration’s decision to abruptly cancel the competitive events of the 12th Malabar River Festival has triggered an unprecedented backlash from international kayakers, race officials and Indian competitors, who accuse the authorities of calling off Asia’s premier white-water event without a technical assessment of river conditions.

Besides the financial implications involved, several athletes said the move has robbed them of a rare international sporting opportunity and dented Kerala’s credibility as a global adventure sports destination. Many questioned why an international competition was scrapped over safety concerns while commercial rafting was allowed to continue in the same river system.

The festival was scheduled on the Chalipuzha and Iruvanjipuzha rivers from July 30 to August 2, 2026. It had drawn around 70 national and international kayakers, including 32 elite athletes, from New Zealand, Italy, Russia, Malaysia, Nepal and the Czech Republic, besides competitors from Karnataka, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Kerala.

The district administration cancelled the competition on August 1 citing heavy rain and safety concerns. Athletes and organisers, however, have challenged the decision, pointing out that commercial rafting for tourists continued during the period. They argue that this raises serious questions over the consistency and credibility of the administration’s safety assessment.