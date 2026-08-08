Kerala to prepare SOP to enhance safety of fishermen, says Fisheries Minister Gafoor

As the Opposition targeted the ruling UDF government in Kerala, alleging lethargy in the search operation after three fishermen went missing on July 31, Kerala Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor on Saturday said the state government is preparing an SOP to strengthen fishermen's safety.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Gafoor said modern equipment and facilities would be introduced as part of the measures.

He said the government's priority is to do everything necessary for the safety of the fishermen.

"We are considering modernising various aspects and budgetary support has already been allocated. With that support, we are preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the action to be taken during such accidents and also enhancing safety measures," he said.

Acknowledging that the state currently has an inadequate number of marine ambulances, Gafoor said steps had been initiated to deploy additional ones.

"There is a shortage of marine ambulances at present. Arrangements have been made to deploy new ones. There are limitations in putting them into operation immediately, but planning is underway, and steps have already been taken. Budgetary support has also been received, and we will establish the required systems promptly," he said.

Gafoor said he was in constant touch with the families of the missing fishermen.

"I have spoken to the families. I am on my way to Vizhinjam and will speak to the son of a missing fisherman there. I have also spoken to the family in Neendakara. I am in constant contact with everyone," he said.

Asked about protests by the families and fishermen after two other ministers visited the affected areas, Gafoor said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that search operations proceeded smoothly.