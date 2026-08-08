Kerala to prepare SOP to enhance safety of fishermen, says Fisheries Minister Gafoor

As the Opposition targeted the ruling UDF government in Kerala, alleging lethargy in the search operation after three fishermen went missing on July 31, Kerala Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor on Saturday said the state government is preparing an SOP to strengthen fishermen's safety.
Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Gafoor said modern equipment and facilities would be introduced as part of the measures.
He said the government's priority is to do everything necessary for the safety of the fishermen.
"We are considering modernising various aspects and budgetary support has already been allocated. With that support, we are preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the action to be taken during such accidents and also enhancing safety measures," he said.
Acknowledging that the state currently has an inadequate number of marine ambulances, Gafoor said steps had been initiated to deploy additional ones.
"There is a shortage of marine ambulances at present. Arrangements have been made to deploy new ones. There are limitations in putting them into operation immediately, but planning is underway, and steps have already been taken. Budgetary support has also been received, and we will establish the required systems promptly," he said.
Gafoor said he was in constant touch with the families of the missing fishermen.
"I have spoken to the families. I am on my way to Vizhinjam and will speak to the son of a missing fisherman there. I have also spoken to the family in Neendakara. I am in constant contact with everyone," he said.
Asked about protests by the families and fishermen after two other ministers visited the affected areas, Gafoor said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that search operations proceeded smoothly.
"What we need most right now is for the search operation to proceed smoothly and for things to get done. We have given top priority to that. We are closely monitoring and following up," he said.
Responding to questions about the protests, the minister said the government understood the grief of the families.
"We all understand the grief of losing someone. We stand with them. Our primary effort is to offer them some comfort. That comfort comes from conducting the search effectively and achieving a good result. Efforts towards that are ongoing," he said.
On allegations that weather warnings had not been issued in time, Gafoor said alerts had been issued promptly.
"Weather warnings were issued and delivered promptly.The accidents occurred on the same day across the region from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram. Now, we are planning a system to ensure that these warnings are implemented more effectively at fishing harbours," he said.
On complaints that fishermen affected by mishaps were not receiving insurance or boat damage compensation, Gafoor said the government was examining pending cases.
"The insurance issues being referred to may not be related to this recent incident.We are reviewing and rectifying all older cases," he said.
Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Saturday said the coastal rescue and disaster response mechanisms need to be modernised and a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) put in place to ensure the safety of fishermen.
In a Facebook post, Baby John said the Ockhi cyclone disaster remained a major lesson, but the state had still not been able to modernise its coastal rescue mechanisms or prepare a comprehensive SOP.
"Even though the Ockhi disaster remains a major lesson before us, it is a matter of serious concern that we have still not been able to modernise the rescue mechanisms in coastal areas or prepare a proper SOP.
There will certainly be a comprehensive change in this.
The government is duty-bound to protect the lives and property of fishermen," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)