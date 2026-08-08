When Kerala churches pulled plug on Chinese coffins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Globally, Chinese goods have a reputation for being cheap and disposable. But Chinese coffins that entered the Kerala market failed for the opposite reason — they were just too good. The treated wood did not decompose easily and became unacceptable for churches.

The Christian community accounts for nearly all coffin sales in Kerala. According to official figures, deaths in the community rose 26% over a decade, from 50,095 in 2014 to 63,172 in 2024. Coffin prices, on average, range from `4,000 to `30,000, and more for premium variants. Local manufacturers dominate Kerala’s coffin market, which is worth crores of rupees.

Chinese coffins, first imported around 2012, sold well for a few years. Things changed when churches asked people to avoid these long-lasting products and switch to environment-friendly alternatives. Murukan, partner of the firm which introduced the Chinese products, said quality itself was the problem. “We demanded that our Chinese associates supply the best. But we did not anticipate the consequences. They did not decompose like local variants and became a concern for churches,” he said.

Opulence has given way to elegance in the coffin market, says Sujeesh Chacko, a 38-year-old seller in Chengannur. “Our prices start at `4,000. We often get orders for custom-made items. Coffins finished with automotive paint, mostly pearl white, is the prevailing trend, with artwork and subtle gold detailing done by hand,” he said.