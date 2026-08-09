Arjun Ayanki spotted in Edappal amid police search

MALAPPURAM: Amid an ongoing police search covering the entire state, CCTV footage has emerged showing criminal case accused Arjun Ayanki at a cafe inside a private Ayurveda hospital in Edappal, Malappuram. Ayanki was accompanied by four people from Vattamkulam.

Malappuram SP Chaitra Theresa John told TNIE that Ayanki had food at the cafe before leaving towards Kannur. The police took the four people accompanying him into custody for questioning on Saturday morning. During interrogation, they reportedly told police that they had accompanied Ayanki to Edappal and had food with him at the cafe. They said Ayanki spent around an hour there before leaving towards Kannur.

The four taken into custody were Abubacker Siddique, Faisal, Naufal and Ashkar, all natives of Vattamkulam. They were reportedly released after questioning. Meanwhile, police have received indications that Ayanki had travelled through the Kuttippuram, Edappal and Changaramkulam areas in the past few days.

Fresh case over Facebook post targeting chief minister

The Ernakulam rural cyber crime police have registered a fresh case against history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki over a Facebook post allegedly targeting Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Ayanki was booked on Friday under various sections of the BNS and Section 67 of the IT Act based on a complaint forwarded by the state police authorities.

According to the FIR, Ayanki allegedly uploaded the post on a Facebook account bearing his name between 9.52pm on August 5 and 5pm on August 7. Police alleged that the post contained derogatory remarks against the chief minister.