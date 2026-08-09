CM Satheesan meets US envoy, discusses education, wellness and tourism ties

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan held an hour-long discussion with American ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday on strengthening cooperation in various sectors including education, research, wellness and tourism. The CM’s office termed the conversation meaningful. Chief secretary Bishwanath Sinha and senior officials were present at the meeting in Kochi.

Satheesan talked about the possibility of boosting mutual ties in higher education, tourism, and culture, and developing ports and exploring investment opportunities in the state. He highlighted the possibility of cooperation between universities and research institutions to facilitate joint research, academic exchange and technological advancement.

Sergio said he was impressed by the state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and immense potential as an international tourism destination.

There is scope for attracting more visitors from the US, by leveraging Kerala’s strengths in wellness and ayurveda, he stressed.

The discussion also explored the potential of the ‘sister city’ concept to connect communities across both regions, of unlocking investment at Vizhinjam International Seaport and Kochi port, specifically in shipbuilding, ship repair, green bunkering, supply chains, etc.

The meeting also examined ways to deepen engagement with the Malayali community and business networks in the US. Satheesan proposed setting up of a dedicated desk in the US to connect with prospective investors, support US business houses, and engage with the Malayali diaspora. Both also expressed enthusiasm for translating these initiatives into active, long-term partnerships.

The ambassador expressed interest in facilitating greater engagement between companies in US and Kerala and connecting more US businesses with investment opportunities in the state.