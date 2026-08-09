'Freedom Quiz' row: Kerala school teacher suspended over question praising Savarkar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department has suspended the teacher who prepared the controversial question about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in a quiz for LP school students at Kasargod.

Guru Prasad, the teacher at AUPS, Pallathadukka, who was found to have prepared the question, has been suspended with immediate effect on Sunday by the Director of General Education (DGE) as part of the investigation. According to the report submitted by Kasargod Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Guru Prasad led the team of teachers who prepared the question paper. The report also recommended strict action against the teachers who framed the questions. The DGE has also directed the DDE to instruct the school manager to initiate department-level action against the suspended teacher.

Organised as part of the 'Freedom Quiz', an event held in schools falling under Kumbala and Manjeshwar education districts of Kasargod, the question was 'Which freedom fighter got the most punishment from the Britishers?', to which the students were expected to write Savarkar's name as the answer.

The question had triggered a row on Saturday, with key figures including Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev vehemently criticising the government for allegedly succumbing to the 'Sangh Parivar agenda'.

Muslim League leader MK Muneer also stepped forward on the issue, urging a thorough probe.