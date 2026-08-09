INTERVIEW | ‘Hazard alerts not key issue, land use and construction are’: Sekhar Kuriakose

Kerala witnesses another spell of rain fury, debates have erupted over the state’s preparedness and disaster response. And there are not many better to comment on the subject than Kerala State Disaster Management Authority secretary Sekhar Kuriakose, who has been dealing with weather woes for over a decade. In an interaction with the TNIE, Sekhar, who is also chief resilience officer of the State Climate Change Adaptation Mission, opens up about Kerala’s disaster management capabilities, hazard warning system, criticisms faced, concerns over NHAI projects, and fundamental issues that need to be addressed.

Edited excerpts:

Kerala is in the midst of another rain calamity. What’s the current scenario, especially in central Kerala?

We received more than 300mm of rainfall within three hours in the Pampa basin on July 31. Rainfall does not occur at a single point but is recorded by multiple rain gauges. In the Meenachil basin, we recorded more than 200mm. When we say 200mm of rainfall, it’s five times higher than normal daily rainfall. These two rainfall events occurred within three hours. If this volume had occurred over 24 hours, the flood wave would have moved as normal water flow.

Is the number of cloudbursts increasing in Kerala?

After the landslide at Pulloorampara in 2012, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said it occurred because of a cloudburst. But the official weather monitoring system did not agree with the assessment. Now we have the facility to identify whether an event was caused by a cloudburst, as we have installed 100 weather monitoring stations across the state. With these measurements, we can now say that cloudbursts do occur in certain areas.