Kasaragod Endosulfan victims to get Rs 14.4 crore aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering major relief to Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod, the state government has sanctioned Rs 14.40 crore for the continued implementation of a comprehensive package under ‘Snehasanthwanam’ scheme for their rehabilitation and welfare. The amount has been sanctioned under the demand for grants included in the state budget for the 2026-27 FY.

A major portion of the sanctioned amount will be utilised for direct financial assistance to the victims. An amount of Rs 9.84 crore has been earmarked as monthly financial assistance for 5,208 beneficiaries currently receiving aid, covering the period from April 2026 to March 2027. Another Rs 2.64 crore has been set aside for 1,000 beneficiaries expected to be newly included in the list.

In addition, Rs 64.76 lakh has been allocated for the ‘Ashwasakiranam’ scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to 771 caregivers looking after Endosulfan victims.

To ensure social and educational support for affected families, Rs 10.05 lakh as been allocated towards educational benefits for 400 children for the 2026-27 academic year.