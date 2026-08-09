Kerala government suspends Payyanur tahsildar over handling of rescue worker’s body

KANNUR: Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar has directed the land revenue commissioner to suspend Payyanur tahsildar Paul K P over the handling of the body of R Rajesh, 36, who died while participating in a rescue operation at Meenthulli in Cherupuzha, Kannur.

The action was based on an inquiry report submitted by Kannur ADM, who was tasked with investigating the matter by District Collector P Vishnuraj.

A controversy had erupted after Rajesh’s body, recovered four days after his death, was transported from Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur, in an ambulance without freezer facilities. The body was later transferred to a freezer-equipped ambulance at Chavakkad in Thrissur. The incident has drawn strong political criticism.

R Rajesh, a native of Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, died while participating in a rescue operation at Meenthulli Thuruthu in Cherupuzha. Rajesh was swept away by strong currents while attempting to rescue a person stranded on an island at Meenthulli.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 1. After a four-day search, Rajesh’s body was recovered on August 4. Meanwhile, CPM has launched a protest in Cherupuzha on Saturday following allegations that money was demanded to help transport the body of R Rajesh to his family. The protest was directed against Aneesh Antony Kalayil, a Cherupuzha panchayat member, who is also a load worker in Cherupuzha town.

Aneesh said the controversy arose over the transportation of Rajesh’s body after it was recovered and taken to Pariyaram Medical College.