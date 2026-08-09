Kerala government’s priority is to make Supplyco self-reliant, says CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday said the government’s priority was to make Supplyco a self-reliant institution capable of generating its own revenue. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Supplyco Onam Mega Trade Fair at the Kaloor Stadium in Kochi.

He said market intervention and containing price rise were also among the government’s priorities. The fair will run until August 25. The fair will ensure the availability of all 13 subsidised items sold through Supplyco along with other essential commodities.

“As part of efforts to strengthen Supplyco’s market intervention, the government also plans to introduce a system to purchase and store products during the harvest season. At least five of the 13 subsidised items are proposed to be procured and stored this way, the chief minister said.

He added that the government had no policy of privatising public sector institutions. Instead, steps would be taken to make them self-reliant.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Anoop Jacob said the government had allocated Rs 253 crore for market intervention during the Onam season. The Onam Mega Trade Fair aims to offer consumers products at reasonable prices as well as a better shopping experience, he said.

Mega trade fairs are being held in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The fairs will feature stalls from both public and private sector companies. The Ernakulam fair at the Kaloor Stadium helipad ground has been set up in an air-conditioned German hanger structure. Along with a 4,000-sq ft Supplyco stall, there will be stalls selling vegetables, textiles, footwear, food products and automobiles. Public sector institutions will also have stalls.The mega trade fairs will function from 10 am to 9 pm.