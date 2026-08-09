Kerala's FYUGP pilot batch hit by confusion, 17 students opt out of four-year course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just like any other college student, Lekshmi (name changed) is worried about her future. But the concern is not over her prospects in the job market or for higher studies, but the course she chose to pursue. She’s among the pilot batch of students who enrolled for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) rolled out in 2023.

At first glance, the course looked impressive. But the early enthusiasm gave way to uncertainty as there was lack of clarity regarding the curriculum and semesters were wound up in 3-4 months. Moreover, Lekshmi felt overburdened as the major and minor subjects were not properly delineated, and there was ambiguity about how her final-year research work would shape up, with less than ten months of the programme remaining.

While FYUGP was formally launched in the state in 2024, the pilot batch of 30 students were signed up for the programme at the Kerala University’s social-science departments a year earlier.

Now, the confusion and inept implementation have forced 17 of the students to exit the course in the third year with a regular bachelor’s degree – forgoing the honours degree they had originally enlisted for. Eight out of 13 students with political science as major, two of 10 economics majors and all eight pursuing history have decided to drop out after three years.

“Being the first batch under a new system, our first-year academic year was delayed. In order to keep pace, our semesters were cut short. We had to clear more papers in every semester than regular undergraduate students, yet faculty from outside the university kept reminding us that the syllabus was disorganised.