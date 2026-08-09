Mohanlal misses Australia stage show after visa delay, apologises to fans

KOCHI: For the first time in his nearly five-decade film career, actor Mohanlal has missed an overseas stage show after failing to secure his Australian visa in time, leaving him “helpless” and apologising to fans who had travelled to Sydney for the event.

The stage show — ‘Vaikittu Entha Paripadi’ — scheduled to be held in Sydney on Saturday night had to be postponed after Mohanlal was unable to travel to Australia.

In a video message recorded from Singapore, the actor expressed deep regret over missing the show, and said he did not know how to explain the situation. “I don’t know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps, I am the actor from India who has performed in the most number of shows,” he said.

He said he was unaware of what had caused the delay in the visa process. “For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don’t know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue,” he said.

“I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it,” he said. Mohanlal said the show had been planned with a good concept and that he had tried to reach Sydney.

His team, including singer K S Chithra, had already arrived there.

“The organisers and my team made every possible effort to ensure that the show went ahead,” Mohanlal said, particularly thanking Vimal of Kayal Events and his office.

“To each one of you who drove from far away and came to watch this show, I apologise from the bottom of my heart,” he said.