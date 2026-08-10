150-km safety fencing to pave way for faster train journeys in North Kerala

The first project covers the Payangadi-Bekal Fort section, where Southern Railway has proposed 70 km of safety fencing and 7.4 km of boundary wall along the trackside in connection with increasing speed. The work has an advertised value of Rs 45.63 crore and is to be completed within 12 months.

The second project covers the Quilandi-Thalassery section, involving 80 km of safety fencing and 0.7 km of boundary wall. The work has an advertised value of Rs 42.01 crore, with a completion period of 12 months.

The fencing will use W-beam steel barriers, while the boundary walls will include pre-stressed precast panels and precast columns. Such physical segregation of the railway corridor can help reduce the possibility of people, animals or other obstructions entering the track area.

For passengers, the works are significant as they strengthen the infrastructure required for safer higher-speed train operations on two stretches of the Palakkad division.