Caught in political crossfire, Ponnani shipyard project hits choppy waters

After a meeting with Maritime Board CEO Geromic George last week, the MLA said, “People have every right to establish industries, including shipbuilding, on land they legally acquire. But attempts to deprive thousands of fishermen of their livelihood and take over valuable coastal land for private interests will not be allowed,” referring to the fish-segregation units functioning at the proposed site.

The company and the board rejected the allegations, maintaining there are no settlements on the land and that it is occupied only by a few fish-segregation sheds allegedly operating illegally and owned by private wholesale merchants.

“We have signed an agreement with the Kerala Maritime Board and obtained all approvals. We have already received an initial order worth about `200 crore from a Singapore-based company to build two electric tugboats. If the project is obstructed without valid reasons, we will pursue legal remedies,” said Arun Kumar Hari, director of Travancore Precision.

The board said the segregation units are illegal encroachments and that the district administration has identified an alternative location for them within Ponnani harbour.

Meanwhile, the CPM Malappuram district secretariat on Friday accused Noushad of trying to sabotage a major development initiative in his own constituency. In a statement, the party termed the MLA’s stand “highly objectionable” and said the project would create around 2,500 direct jobs besides indirect employment opportunities.

Rejecting the MLA’s claim that it was a private initiative undertaken without the government’s knowledge, the CPM said all legal procedures, including the agreement between the Kerala Maritime Board and the company and the land handover, had been completed by the government. The party also questioned whose interests the MLA was protecting.