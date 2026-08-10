Disciplinary action against more teachers if involved in Savarkar quiz row: Kerala Minister

KASARAGOD: Kerala Education Minister N Shamsudheen on Monday said disciplinary action will be taken against more teachers if they are found to be involved in the controversial answer in a quiz questionnaire that described Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter "who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British."

Director General of General Education Snehil Kumar Singh on Sunday issued an order directing the immediate suspension of Guru Prasad, a teacher at Aided Upper Primary School (AUPS) Pallathadka in the Kumbla sub-district of Kasaragod, for preparing the questionnaire.

The school-level Social Science Club Freedom Quiz 2026 was conducted on August 6 for students in the Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School sections under the Kumbla and Manjeshwar sub-districts.

The Lower Primary section questionnaire contained 15 questions and five tie-breaker questions.

The fifth question asked, "Who is the freedom fighter who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British?" and listed V D Savarkar as the answer, officials said.

The question and answer triggered controversy and widespread protests, prompting education authorities to initiate an inquiry.

"There are several co-curricular activities in the General Education Department. There are approved activities and an official calendar. This particular quiz competition does not fall under any of these. This was organised locally in connection with Independence Day," Shamsudheen told reporters here.

The minister said that whatever the activity may be, teachers and employees of the department should maintain discipline.

"It is not right to use the schemes of the Education Department to implement one's personal interests without maintaining that discipline.

So, there are certain disciplinary issues involved here.

Likewise, it is clear that this was done for some very serious personal interests," he said.