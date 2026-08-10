Had no role in Vande Mataram directive, says Lok Bhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the UDF government on a spot, the Lok Bhavan on Sunday said no order was issued from the governor’s office insisting on full rendition of Vande Mataram at Independence Day celebrations in the state.
Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the state will not follow the Union government protocol. “Only the first two couplets of Vande Mataram will be recited,” he told reporters, adding that the circular was issued on the Centre’s directive.
Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha had on August 6 issued the circular saying: “This period (9 to 17 August) shall combine the collective singing of Vande Mataram with the hoisting or display of the national flag...The instruction of the Government of India for recitation of Vande Mataram will be followed in full.”
The order drew backlash from leaders of both opposition and ruling parties. On Saturday, General Education Minister N Samsudheen said the circular was issued as directed by the governor.
However, a Lok Bhavan official clarified that the governor’s office had sent neither instructions nor clarifications on the recitation of Vande Mataram in full. “The circular on the guidelines to be followed is issued by the Ministry of Culture. The Lok Bhavan has no role in it,” the official said.
Sinha said only the cultural affairs secretary can comment on the government’s decision. Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh were not available for comments.