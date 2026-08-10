Kerala CM will steer efforts to resolve the Malankara Church row: Govt in HC

KOCHI: With the conflagration in the Malankara Church flaring up again, the UDF government has made clear its intention to intervene to solve the longstanding controversy.
In a recent statement submitted by the government before the High Court regarding the management of six disputed churches, Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha said the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions will be discussed and resolved under the chief minister’s leadership.
“Both churches are part of the ancient Christian church tradition and have made valuable contributions to our state and the general society in the fields of education, health, charity and social transformation, regardless of caste or religion.
The government has great admiration for both churches, which have been part of our country since AD 52. They have contributed a lot to the state’s spiritual and cultural traditions,” the statement, which was released to the media on Sunday, said.
The CS told the court that the conflict has been causing pain and posing difficulties to believers on both sides and the general society. “The CM is trying to directly intervene in this issue and talk to the high-ranking church leaders on both sides and resolve the disputes that have been going on for ages. Through this, the government hopes to find a peaceful and permanent solution to the disputes that have been going on for ages,’ the statement added.
On Sunday, tensions broke out at St John’s Bethlehem Church in Piramadom, Ernakulam, which is currently under the control of the Jacobite faction.
The rival groups clashed when some priests of the Orthodox faction reached the church citing a judgment of the Muvattupuzha sub-court that they said cemented their claim of ownership of the place of worship. According to the Orthodox faction, St John’s is part of its Kandanad East diocese.
‘Incident at Piramadam violation of court verdict’
The priests contended that as per the sub-court order, the lawful vicar should not be obstructed from entering the church and performing priestly duties.
In a statement on Sunday, the Orthodox Church said, “The [court] verdict says that the vicar appointed under the 1934 constitution has the authority to perform all services, including Holy Mass.
The same vicar has authority on matters of the church and cemetery. Based on this verdict, the Orthodox priest and the faithful made their way to the church for worship.
However, the Jacobite faction caused obstruction. What happened at Piramadam was a blatant violation of the court verdict.”
Seeking a permanent solution to what it termed frequent intrusions by the rival faction into their churches, the Jacobite Church said, “The tension caused by the dispute is rising. There are various associated cases pending before the High Court and the Supreme Court. Even as the state government has promised mediation, instances of confrontation have once again arisen,” a release issued by the church said.
Early last year, pursuant to its ruling asking the Jacobite faction to surrender administration of the six churches — three each in Ernakulam and Palakkad — the Supreme Court put matters on hold and referred the seizure and execution directives back to the HC.
In March this year, a division bench of the HC set aside single-judge orders that had directed district collectors to physically take over the churches, ruling that courts cannot order state civil administration to seize possession of religious properties in denominational disputes.