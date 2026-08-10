Kerala CM will steer efforts to resolve the Malankara Church row: Govt in HC

KOCHI: With the conflagration in the Malankara Church flaring up again, the UDF government has made clear its intention to intervene to solve the longstanding controversy.

In a recent statement submitted by the government before the High Court regarding the management of six disputed churches, Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha said the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions will be discussed and resolved under the chief minister’s leadership.

“Both churches are part of the ancient Christian church tradition and have made valuable contributions to our state and the general society in the fields of education, health, charity and social transformation, regardless of caste or religion.

The government has great admiration for both churches, which have been part of our country since AD 52. They have contributed a lot to the state’s spiritual and cultural traditions,” the statement, which was released to the media on Sunday, said.

The CS told the court that the conflict has been causing pain and posing difficulties to believers on both sides and the general society. “The CM is trying to directly intervene in this issue and talk to the high-ranking church leaders on both sides and resolve the disputes that have been going on for ages. Through this, the government hopes to find a peaceful and permanent solution to the disputes that have been going on for ages,’ the statement added.

On Sunday, tensions broke out at St John’s Bethlehem Church in Piramadom, Ernakulam, which is currently under the control of the Jacobite faction.

The rival groups clashed when some priests of the Orthodox faction reached the church citing a judgment of the Muvattupuzha sub-court that they said cemented their claim of ownership of the place of worship. According to the Orthodox faction, St John’s is part of its Kandanad East diocese.