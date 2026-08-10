Kerala govt initiative to offer wider stage to youngsters with special needs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, artistically gifted children and youth with disabilities will have more avenues to showcase their skills before mainstream audiences.
The state social justice department is set to expand its ‘Anuyatra Rhythm’ initiative by forming dedicated teams of performers in every district.
An initiative of the Kerala Social Security Mission under the department, Anuyatra Rhythm was launched last year with the aim of empowering youth with special needs in the state. A group of around 30 artists selected from across the state through a talent hunt has already performed at several events this year.
“Expansion of the project to the district level is one of the key proposals of the department under the UDF government’s first 100-day programme,” Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor told TNIE. This comes in the wake of growing demand for more opportunities for special needs children and youth to showcase their talent and perform at mainstream events.
According to a senior official with the department, the initiative will take a crucial turn with the inclusion of its participants in the state’s official functions. “The formation of district-level troupes will give members more opportunities to perform closer to home and also reduce their need to travel to distant locations,” the official said.
The department had organised a three-day festival — Savishesha: Carnival of the Different — for mentally and physically challenged persons earlier this year. Similar specialised events are also being organised by prominent NGOs. “However, such events are largely confined to those with disabilities, with relatively limited participation of the general public,” the official said.
“We are planning to make performances by differently-abled persons a regular part of official government programmes and functions. By giving these youth more opportunities to present their talents alongside mainstream cultural performances, we hope to spread the message of inclusiveness in a more effective way,” the official said.
The department will direct its district-level units to conduct talent searches. “Very soon, each district will have its own Rhythm troupe that will eventually become an integral part of major mainstream cultural programmes,” the official added.
Showcasing talent
Rhythm to expand with district-level teams across Kerala
Talented youngsters to be selected through talent hunts
Teams to perform at official government functions
Aims to ensure better inclusion with the mainstream