Kerala govt initiative to offer wider stage to youngsters with special needs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, artistically gifted children and youth with disabilities will have more avenues to showcase their skills before mainstream audiences.

The state social justice department is set to expand its ‘Anuyatra Rhythm’ initiative by forming dedicated teams of performers in every district.

An initiative of the Kerala Social Security Mission under the department, Anuyatra Rhythm was launched last year with the aim of empowering youth with special needs in the state. A group of around 30 artists selected from across the state through a talent hunt has already performed at several events this year.

“Expansion of the project to the district level is one of the key proposals of the department under the UDF government’s first 100-day programme,” Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor told TNIE. This comes in the wake of growing demand for more opportunities for special needs children and youth to showcase their talent and perform at mainstream events.

According to a senior official with the department, the initiative will take a crucial turn with the inclusion of its participants in the state’s official functions. “The formation of district-level troupes will give members more opportunities to perform closer to home and also reduce their need to travel to distant locations,” the official said.