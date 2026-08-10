Kerala to set up human milk bank for vulnerable newborns at Ammathottil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure the healthy growth and development of newborn babies arriving at Ammathottil, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) is set to establish a human milk bank in Thiruvananthapuram.
The move comes after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) identified low immunity and slow development as issues among several infants sheltered in the adoption centres across the state. The milk bank is expected to be launched by January 2027.
G L Arun Gopi, the general secretary of KSCCW, said the initiative aims to improve the quality of life of children.
“Currently, the CWC has been following an individual growth and nutrition plan for the children. However, mother’s milk plays a crucial role in the growth of a child. Also, we receive several premature and underweight children through Ammathottil. Setting up a human milk bank can help in their growth,” he said.
He added that a milk bank will be set up at the Thiruvananthapuram centre in the initial phase and expanded to adoption centres across the state.
The council is planning to establish the centre at a cost of around `75 lakh, using CSR funds. As part of the initiative, a microbiology lab will also be set up to screen the donated milk for infections before being distributed safely. Currently, the CWC in Thiruvananthapuram has as many as 70 infants, ranging from newborns to 18-month-olds. Of those, around 30 are premature.
“We have been discussing with neonatologists and paediatricians to establish a protocol on the use of human milk. We need to prepare a priority list of children requiring more nutrition and care. The protocol will be prepared by analysing the health, weight and other development milestones of the newborns,” Arun added.
Meanwhile, under the health department, human milk banks have been set up at several government hospitals, including the Government Medical Colleges at Kozhikode and Thrissur and the Ernakulam General Hospital, to ensure that safe and screened donor milk reaches vulnerable babies.
However, according to Arun, raising awareness remains crucial in encouraging human milk donation.
“We need donors. Extensive campaigns and awareness programmes can help convince mothers to donate human milk. In the initial days, the amount of milk we receive would be less. However, with better awareness, we will be able to arrange milk. The milk donation will also stand as an example of sharing and caring,” he emphasised.