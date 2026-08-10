Kerala to set up human milk bank for vulnerable newborns at Ammathottil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure the healthy growth and development of newborn babies arriving at Ammathottil, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) is set to establish a human milk bank in Thiruvananthapuram.

The move comes after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) identified low immunity and slow development as issues among several infants sheltered in the adoption centres across the state. The milk bank is expected to be launched by January 2027.

G L Arun Gopi, the general secretary of KSCCW, said the initiative aims to improve the quality of life of children.

“Currently, the CWC has been following an individual growth and nutrition plan for the children. However, mother’s milk plays a crucial role in the growth of a child. Also, we receive several premature and underweight children through Ammathottil. Setting up a human milk bank can help in their growth,” he said.

He added that a milk bank will be set up at the Thiruvananthapuram centre in the initial phase and expanded to adoption centres across the state.