‘Keralam’ Bill set for tabling in LS on Aug 10, but a costly transition awaits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government is set to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to officially change Kerala’s name to Keralam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to align the Constitution with the state’s native Malayalam name. The proposal is expected to pass both houses of Parliament despite limited floor debate due to opposition protests.

Lawmakers from the state expect quick passage but hold mixed views on its practical impact. “The bill will be passed without much discussion,” Kollam MP N K Premachandran told TNIE. “The name change will not make much of a difference overall, but it will involve a huge expense to update all official records.”

Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan emphasised the cultural significance while criticising the rushed process. “Keralam is historically the most apt name since our state’s identity has been anglicised for so long,” Sivadasan said, noting that E M S Namboodiripad popularised the term in his 1948 book ‘Keralam: Malayalikalude Mathrubhumi’.