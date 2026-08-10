Nearly 600 on radar as Kerala cops look to hold a ‘grip’ on criminal activity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Against the backdrop of an intense back and forth between police and Arjun Ayanki, a Kannur man with strong criminal antecedents, which culminated in the latter’s arrest on Sunday, state police have quietly rolled out the second leg of Operation Grip.

The special drive that started on Saturday is expected to run till the end of the week, with about 600 history-sheeters across the state placed under the scanner.

Speaking to TNIE, state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the people who feature in the rowdy and history-sheeter list in each district are currently being scrutinised for their involvement in antisocial and criminal activities.

“The intention is to get people still pursuing criminal activity detained under the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA),” Ravada said. “Stringent action will be initiated against them and their prosecution will be fast-tracked. We have been mounting surveillance on such people and suitable action required to maintain the peace will be taken.”

There are 20 police districts in the state and each of them keeps a list of 25-30 criminals or people with criminal antecedents.