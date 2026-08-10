Olympic swimmer’s coach now guides devotees through bali tharpan

“This year, I received requests also from Keralites outside the state. I did not publicise it widely, except for a WhatsApp message to regular devotees. It seems the message was forwarded many times over.”

“Two videos will be hosted on our YouTube channel. One will explain the preparations to be made. The other will be a tutorial in which I myself perform the bali. Participants can learn the actions and mantras.”

There is no fixed fee. Participants can offer a dakshina of their choice. His son Balachandran S Elayath, who works at a startup, also does priestly duties.

Making of an Olympian

Suresh took to swimming at the age of five, in the Thiruvallam river that flows near his house. During student days, he was the captain of the Kerala University swimming team. He graduated as a swimming instructor from the SAI Centre, Gujarat, in 1991.

At 24, he began his coaching career at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru, where his trainees included Shreesh Reddy who went on to become a national champion. For four years from 1995, he ws chief coach of the Mangaluru Aquatic Club. In 1998, he joined a swimming centre in Kolhapur, where he gave the first lessons to Khade, then a five-year old boy who would go on to become the youngest Indian to qualify for the Olympics.

“I coached him in freestyle and butterfly. Under my coaching, Khade became a national champion, winning five gold medals. There was no looking back for him since.”