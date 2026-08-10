Safety crisis looms over fisherfolk in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven years, 469 fishermen dead, 160 missing, and 5,072 rescue operations — Kerala’s fishing community is staring at a mounting safety crisis as increasingly extreme and unpredictable sea conditions disrupt livelihoods along the coast. It is estimated that around 10 lakh fishermen are engaged in marine fishing activities, which accounts to around 2.5% of the population in Kerala.

The recent accidents at Muthalapozhi, Vizhinjam and Kollam have once again exposed the vulnerability of fishing vessels to rapidly changing sea conditions, while raising questions over whether warnings issued from shore are reaching fishermen in time when conditions suddenly deteriorate at sea.

The data available for a 10-year period, from 2015-16 to 2025-26, showed the scale of the challenge: while 4,67,773 lives were saved through rescue operations, the high numbers of the dead and the missing point to the persistent risks faced by those who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

Experts have called for stronger dissemination and enforcement of sea-safety advisories, along with location-specific warning systems for vulnerable coastal stretches.

Warning vs livelihood

According to the fishing community, the problem cannot be addressed merely by asking them to stay ashore whenever adverse-weather warnings are issued. With fishing being their only source of income, warnings often create a direct conflict between safety and survival.

The fishing community has been demanding compensation for days on which they are prevented from going to sea because of official warnings. They have sought a minimum wage of at least Rs 600 a day as livelihood compensation.