Savarkar quiz question row: Kerala school teacher suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has suspended the teacher who prepared the controversial question about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar for a quiz competition organised for lower primary students at a school in Kasaragod district.

Guru Prasad, a teacher with AUPS, Pallathadukka, who was found to have prepared the question, was on Sunday suspended with immediate effect by the director of general education (DGE) as part of the investigation.

According to the report submitted by Kasargod deputy director of education (DDE), Guru Prasad led the team of teachers who prepared the questions.