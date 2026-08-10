TN resumes drawing water from Mullaperiyar

IDUKKI: Amid continuing concerns among people living downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam over the safety of the ageing reservoir, Tamil Nadu has resumed drawing water from the dam for irrigation and drinking water needs.

The shutter at Thekkady, through which water is diverted to Tamil Nadu, was opened on Saturday, with 350 cusecs being released — 200 cusecs for irrigating 14,707 acres in Theni and Madurai districts and 150 cusecs for drinking water requirements.

The release, scheduled for 120 days, comes after the shutter remained closed since April 30 as the reservoir level had fallen. The opening, which normally takes place around June 1 with the onset of the southwest monsoon, was delayed this year due to inadequate rainfall and the slow rise in the reservoir level.