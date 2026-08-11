99, but Kerala ex-headmaster in no mood to hang up teaching boots

PALAKKAD: A century is a milestone few live to see. For P Krishnanunni Nair, however, nearing 100 has not meant stepping away from the life he has known for decades. Even at this age, the retired headmaster remains connected with students, spending time at the tuition centre he founded and sharing the knowledge and experience gathered through more than seven decades of teaching.

On Sunday morning, students continued to approach Krishnanunni -- a resident of Thrithala in Palakkad district -- with their doubts even as he sat in the office room of the tuition centre. And he remained eager to talk about education, language, teaching and the changing world around them.

He retired as the headmaster of AUP School, Malamakkavu, in 1982. Soon, he started the Masters Tuition Centre in Thrithala.

“Education shaped my life, and English has been an important part of that journey. I cannot imagine a day without meeting children and coming to the tuition centre,” said Krishnanunni, known affectionately as ‘Valiya Mash’.

Born on March 15, 1927, Krishnanunni Nair’s teaching career began in 1949, when Malamakkavu Variyath Raghava Varier took the initiative to start a higher elementary school offering Classes VI to VIII at Malamakkavu.

“I joined the school as its headmaster and continued in that position until my retirement. I taught English and Hindi,” he recalled. More than seven decades later, his enthusiasm for learning and teaching remains undiminished.

His family and students, both past and present, had gathered on February 27 to celebrate his ‘shatabdi’, according to the Malayalam calendar. If anything, the years have added to his experience but taken little away from his curiosity.