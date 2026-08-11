Caught in rough tides, Kerala CM and ministers call on fishers’ kin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOLLAM: Facing mounting protests from fishermen, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his cabinet colleagues reached out to the families of the three fishermen 11 days after they went missing.

The families had launched protests demanding intensified search operations, prompting the government to step up the hunt along the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam coasts. Missing fisherman John Mathias’s relatives had expressed strong resentment over ministers’ remarks about fishermen venturing into the sea.

Visiting the family of Gautham Krishna at Neendakara on Monday amid growing criticism over the delayed search and concerns over coastal safety, the CM said the government would put in place a foolproof sea-rescue mechanism and strengthen coastal security.

Speaking to the media alongside Forest Minister Shibu Baby John, Satheesan also defended himself against the criticism.

“I understand the sentiments behind the demand of the relatives of the fishermen missing from Thiruvananthapuram. It is natural for people to protest against the administration. As the head of the administration, I am the one facing the criticism,” he said.

Satheesan said an integrated system involving all agencies would be developed to ensure the safety of fishermen venturing into the sea.