Deceased NEET aspirant’s brother found dead in Mangaluru

KASARAGOD: Arjun Mahesh, 24, brother of NEET aspirant Ayja R Mahesh, 19, who died by suicide while preparing for the NEET re-examination, was found dead in a hotel room near Mangaluru Airport on Monday. Bajpe police in Mangaluru found him hanging in his hotel room after the relatives took out a search for him in Mangaluru when they learned that he had come to India but had not reached home.

Arjun, son of K Radhika and Mahesh of Mukkood in Pallikkara, was found dead in a hotel at Maravoor on Monday afternoon, Mangaluru city commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy said. He had left a purported suicide note and requested the police to inform his death to some of his friends. Arjun was working as an automobile engineer in Dubai, said Reddy.

Arjun’s only sibling Ayja was preparing for the NEET re-examination and was found hanging in a hostel in Pala on June 2. Her mother had said earlier that she was confident of securing good marks in the NEET but was distressed after the NTA cancelled it and announced re-examination following the paper leak.

Police suspect that his sister’s death would have put him under severe emotional stress leading him to take the step.