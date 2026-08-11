In caring for its own, a Kerala community becomes a voice in silence and solace in solitude

PATHANAMTHITTA: Across the villages of Central Travancore, a familiar story is playing out. With children leaving for jobs and better opportunities, many settling abroad, ageing parents are being left behind. Homes that once housed several generations are increasingly occupied by elderly couples or those living alone.
Punnakkadu, in Pathanamthitta, is responding to this changing social and demographic landscape not by creating more care homes, but by building a community that cares for its own.
Trained volunteers visit elderly and vulnerable people at home, carrying little more than a blood pressure monitor, glucometer and notebook. They check vital health indicators, offer basic health advice and encourage timely medical care. Often, their most important intervention is simply to sit and listen.
They are not nurses but members of the community trained in preventive healthcare. Over nearly 15 years, they have become a link between vulnerable households and professional healthcare.
Spearheaded by the local CSI St Thomas Church, the initiative has evolved into the ‘Punnakkadu Model’, bringing healthcare, environmental protection, social inclusion and empowerment within a common framework.
It is being implemented with the participation of the department of community medicine at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital, Mallappuzhassery panchayat, Janamaithri Police, Grama Vikasana Samithi, Navadarshan Trust, Punnakkadu Immanuel Mar Thoma Church and others.
Treatment to prevention
The model traces its roots to 2011, when the CSI parish joined hands with a neighbourhood hospital to arrange low-cost cataract surgeries for the poor and elderly in Mallappuzhassery panchayat. This raised a broader question: why wait for illness when some suffering can be prevented?
A survey among vulnerable communities identified people living with diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease and paralysis. It also highlighted the links between health and lifestyle, nutrition, drinking water, sanitation and the environment.
Doctors from Pushpagiri subsequently trained local volunteers to identify warning signs of chronic diseases and conduct basic health checks. The panchayat recognised the initiative and helped extend health education across its 13 wards.
The programme adopted a simple guiding principle: Healthy Mind. Healthy Body. Healthy Environment.
The model soon expanded beyond medical care. Tree planting, rainwater harvesting, waste management, organic farming and reducing single-use plastics became part of its activities. Schools and children were made part of awareness programmes.
The approach also moved beyond charity towards prevention and self-reliance. Food kits and financial assistance remain important, but the programme asks whether illness and suffering could have been prevented in the first place.
The strength of the model lies in its network. Pushpagiri Medical College provides medical expertise, the local body offers institutional support, volunteers provide community access, and social, cultural and religious organisations provide resources and experience.
The wider message
Speaking at a seminar on Monday, Dr Philip Mathew, a globally renowned public health physician, said the initiative is an example of how institutional expertise and local participation can be brought together to build a healthier community.
Development cannot be measured by economic growth alone, the Tiruvalla native said, adding that healthy people, a clean environment, strong human relationships and human dignity are equally important measures of sustainable development.
For a region being reshaped by migration and demographic ageing, Punnakkadu offers a quiet but significant proposition: when families are geographically separated, community can be a part of the care system. The model seeks to bridge gaps between them — one doorstep, one health check and one conversation at a time.
‘Punnakkadu model’
Spearheaded by the local CSI St Thomas Church, the initiative has evolved into the ‘Punnakkadu Model’, bringing healthcare, environmental protection & social inclusion within one framework