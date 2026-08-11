In caring for its own, a Kerala community becomes a voice in silence and solace in solitude

PATHANAMTHITTA: Across the villages of Central Travancore, a familiar story is playing out. With children leaving for jobs and better opportunities, many settling abroad, ageing parents are being left behind. Homes that once housed several generations are increasingly occupied by elderly couples or those living alone.

Punnakkadu, in Pathanamthitta, is responding to this changing social and demographic landscape not by creating more care homes, but by building a community that cares for its own.

Trained volunteers visit elderly and vulnerable people at home, carrying little more than a blood pressure monitor, glucometer and notebook. They check vital health indicators, offer basic health advice and encourage timely medical care. Often, their most important intervention is simply to sit and listen.

They are not nurses but members of the community trained in preventive healthcare. Over nearly 15 years, they have become a link between vulnerable households and professional healthcare.

Spearheaded by the local CSI St Thomas Church, the initiative has evolved into the ‘Punnakkadu Model’, bringing healthcare, environmental protection, social inclusion and empowerment within a common framework.

It is being implemented with the participation of the department of community medicine at Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital, Mallappuzhassery panchayat, Janamaithri Police, Grama Vikasana Samithi, Navadarshan Trust, Punnakkadu Immanuel Mar Thoma Church and others.