IUML’s NIT-C governing council pick causes a stir

KOZHIKODE: A routine nomination has unexpectedly turned into a major public dispute, with the recommendation of Ponnani-based businessman and educationist Lefeer Muhamed as one of the state government nominees to the governing body of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) ruffling political feathers.
The issue assumes significance because the Kerala government has the authority to recommend two members to the NIT-C governing body for a two-year term, and the current nominations were decided by the UDF. Under an understanding within the alliance, one nomination was allocated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the other to the Congress.
While the Congress picked K Ananda Mani of Kozhikode, the League nominated Lefeer. Taking exception to the latter’s nomination, the BJP has organised protests in Kozhikode district and announced plans to intensify the agitation if the nomination is not reconsidered.
The party said the customs department, in January 2021, had questioned Lefeer Muhamed -- who has businesses overseas -- in connection with the Kerala gold and dollar smuggling case, hence making him unsuitable for the post.
The composition of the top body at NIT Calicut is governed by the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007, which lays down the structure of the Board of Governors (BoG). According to the provisions governing NIT-C, the board consists of eleven members – comprising the director of NIT-C, two members nominated by the NITSER Council, a secretary, special secretary, additional secretary or joint secretary from the Union government, the financial adviser, two members nominated by the Government of Kerala, members nominated by the director, a representative from IIT Madras and two members nominated by the senate.
Meanwhile, the BJP organised a march to the NIT-C office alleging that the state government had failed to exercise due diligence while recommending members to an important academic institution.