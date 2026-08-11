IUML’s NIT-C governing council pick causes a stir

KOZHIKODE: A routine nomination has unexpectedly turned into a major public dispute, with the recommendation of Ponnani-based businessman and educationist Lefeer Muhamed as one of the state government nominees to the governing body of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) ruffling political feathers.

The issue assumes significance because the Kerala government has the authority to recommend two members to the NIT-C governing body for a two-year term, and the current nominations were decided by the UDF. Under an understanding within the alliance, one nomination was allocated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the other to the Congress.

While the Congress picked K Ananda Mani of Kozhikode, the League nominated Lefeer. Taking exception to the latter’s nomination, the BJP has organised protests in Kozhikode district and announced plans to intensify the agitation if the nomination is not reconsidered.