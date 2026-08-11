KAAPA, cancellation of bail brewing for Ayanki

KOCHI/KANNUR : The police have begun the process to invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against Arjun Ayanki, a habitual offender who was arrested on Sunday after two days of intense search. Booked in multiple criminal cases, Ayanki is currently lodged in Thalassery sub jail.
“He is in judicial remand, and there are several cases pending against him in which he may be arrested. Therefore, the possibility of his immediate release is relatively low,” said ADGP (Law & Order) P Vijayan.
“Since he is already in jail, obtaining a KAAPA detention order at this stage may be difficult. So, the police are essentially preparing in advance, compiling his previous cases and other relevant records so that the necessary action can be taken,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Rural Police will move the court for cancelling the bail granted to Ayanki in one of the cases registered against him, Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarshan said on Monday.
“Ayanki has three cases registered against him in Ernakulam district, and he secured bail in one of them. Police will seek cancellation of the bail,” the SP said, adding that a police team has gone to Kannur to take Ayanki into custody.
Kannur cyber police to seek Ayanki’s custody
“He will be formally arrested and produced in court, following which police will seek his custody for further investigation,” the SP said.
The Kannur City Cyber Police, who had registered a case against him following his allegedly abusive remarks against Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on social media, have also sought Ayanki’s custody for further questioning and evidence collection. The investigation team submitted an application before the Thalassery Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday in this regard.
Police also seized a laptop from Ayanki’s home in Kannur following a search and is expected to examine it as part of the probe into his alleged remarks on social media.
P Jayarajan slams AI pic
CPM state committee member P Jayarajan has warned of legal action against social media posts circulating an AI-generated picture showing him alongside Ayanki. Taking to Facebook, Jayarajan said some were using an AI photo in which the finger he lost in an RSS attack 25 years ago had been reattached.