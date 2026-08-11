Kerala to study sleep, recovery and work-readiness of KSRTC drivers

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of the fatal KSRTC bus accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the Kerala government is preparing to undertake a comprehensive scientific study into the sleep, recovery, and work readiness of KSRTC drivers before they begin duty.

The proposed initiative is expected to become a central element of a broader review of driver safety, operational scheduling, and fatigue management across the state-run transport corporation.

Transport Minister C P John announced that the study would examine whether drivers receive adequate recovery sleep between shifts, the duration and quality of their rest periods, and their physical and mental preparedness before taking charge of long-distance services.

The announcement comes after Saturday’s accident near Bidadi, which claimed the lives of driver Midhilesh, 31, a temporary employee, and conductor N M Arun, 54, of the Kozhikode depot. Three passengers remain under treatment.

Briefing reporters in Kozhikode on Monday, the minister said the government had sought detailed reports from KSRTC officials and had already conducted a post-accident inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The allegation that the driver did not get adequate rest is incorrect. We have collected information from the officials concerned regarding the matter,” John said.

According to the minister, the inquiry found that the bus was in good mechanical condition and that the driver was experienced in operating long-distance services.

He said Midhilesh had signed on for duty only after a 16-hour interval from his previous assignment, which exceeded the mandatory gap of a minimum of eight hours for rest prescribed under KSRTC regulations.