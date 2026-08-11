Muziris project set for a global push; revived water-taxi services by Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Muziris Heritage Tourism Project is set for a major global tourism push, with the state government planning a comprehensive revival of the ancient port region by restoring water-based tourism services, upgrading attractions and transforming it into a globally recognised heritage tourism destination.

The plan is to revive and relaunch the Muziris project by featuring it as a major global attraction in the upcoming edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM). Around 1,200 tour operators are expected to participate in KTM, providing a platform to promote Muziris as a heritage tourism destination. The tourism department plans to introduce Muziris to global tour operators through familiarisation trips.

A senior tourism official associated with the project said the immediate priority is to bring back boating services before Onam and improve connectivity between the heritage sites in the circuit. “The water taxis have been lying unused for nearly 10 years.

Earlier, the project had a total of 11 vessels, including five water taxis and six open-top boats. Three outdated boats had been scrapped, while the remaining boats have been taken up for repair and maintenance,” the official said.

The department expects the repaired vessels to resume services during the Onam holiday season. Water tourism circuits connecting various heritage locations are also being planned as part of the revival.

Mala Synagogue restoration

The restoration of the historic Mala Synagogue is among the key components of the revival. Roofing and structural repair works are currently progressing.