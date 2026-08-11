Premium special cover in honour of Padmanabhaswamy temple released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The department of posts, Kerala circle, released the permanent pictorial cancellation (PPC) and premium special cover to commemorate the religious, cultural, historical and architectural significance of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said that the culture and spirituality of the state should be preserved. “The special cover and the permanent pictorial cancellation bring before the whole world what Kerala stands for.

Kerala stands for harmony, unity, spirituality and our age-old culture. In a way, India Post gives us the message that they have done their service and it is the responsibility of the people in the state to conserve and propagate the culture, our heritage and spirituality,” he said.

The PPC depicts the seven-storey gopuram along with the idol of the deity Padmanabha. The special cover will cost Rs 200. The India Post Kerala circle has also introduced picture postcards of the state animal, the elephant, and the state bird, the great hornbill.