Remarks against Delhi protesters: T G Mohandas gets bail in case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hindutva ideologue T G Mohandas, who was arrested for making provocative statements targeting the students who protested against the malpractice in NEET exam in Delhi, was granted bail by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Monday.

Mohandas, who was taken into custody by Thiruvananthapuram cyber police on Sunday, was brought to the state capital where his arrest was recorded on Monday.

Strangely, the police did not register any case for his statement that the women agitating in Delhi liked to be raped. The police case was against his statement that if he was given the charge to quell the agitation, he would have shot at the Delhi protestors.

Meanwhile, the SFI members staged protest when the accused was brought to the court. The protestors raised placards and slogans against Mohandas. However, the protest ended peacefully.