U-turn: IUML to push for exit from PM SHRI

MALAPPURAM: Backtracking on its initial support to the state government’s decision to continue in the PM SHRI scheme, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is now planning to press for Kerala’s withdrawal from the Centre’s flagship education programme

The climbdown comes amid growing pressure within the UDF and the party’s concerns that the scheme could be used by the BJP-led NDA government to advance the National Education Policy (NEP) in Kerala.

Giving a clear indication on the IUML’s latest stand, state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday said the party’s preference was to withdraw from PM SHRI and that the UDF should take the final call after considering public opinion.

“Our minds say we should withdraw from the scheme. The UDF will consider public opinion before taking a decision on PM SHRI. We expect a positive decision,” Thangal told reporters in Malappuram.

The IUML had earlier agreed to continue with PM SHRI on the condition that the existing syllabus would not be altered. It had also reached an understanding with the Congress on proceeding with the programme.

Senior IUML leaders said the party’s leadership held a series of discussions over the past few days before arriving at the revised position. The leadership now believes there is no political or financial justification to continue with the scheme once the existing agreement expires next March.

“Both Congress and IUML were of the view that the government could not withdraw from the deal once it was signed. However, the Centre has now clarified that there is no issue in withdrawing from it. Hence the rethink,” an IUML leader told TNIE.