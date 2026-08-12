‘Ironmen’ buddies head to Estonia for ultimate endurance test

Their friendship also became their biggest advantage. “We complement each other,” says Sreenath. “One of us focuses more on the training, while the other plans everything around the race.”



Both also credit a strong support system for their progress. Veteran coach Saji Valasseril introduced them to river-water swimming before Sajeesh Nair guided them in the Periyar for open-water swimming.



Their bicycles are maintained by Manoj Kumar and the team at The Bike Tales in Kochi, while Japanese coach James McIntyre has trained them in running since early 2025.



Preparing for a full Ironman means making endurance a part of everyday life. For the past two years, there has hardly been a day without some form of training — swimming, cycling or running.



As the race drew closer, they added ‘brick sessions’ to their training, where they immediately switched from one sport to another, teaching the body to adapt without rest.



“In an Ironman, you don’t get to stop after one discipline. You come out of the water, get on the bike, and after 180km, you begin a marathon. Your body has to learn that it isn’t done yet,” explains Arunjith.