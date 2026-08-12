‘Ironmen’ buddies head to Estonia for ultimate endurance test

It began with a bicycle ride and a casual conversation. Today, it has grown into a friendship built on shared goals, early morning training sessions and countless kilometres on the road.
On August 22, Arunjith Unnikrishnan and Sreenath L will attempt the full Ironman 140.6 in Tallinn, Estonia — a gruelling race involving a 3.8km open-water swim, a 180km cycling course and a 42.2km marathon, all to be completed within an overall cut-off time of 17 hours.
Said to be one of the toughest endurance sporting events in the world, this is the next step in a journey that began with the Ironman 70.3 races in Goa and Vietnam. This time, however, the challenge is twice the distance and far more demanding.
“We started going on smaller rides after that. During one of them, I casually told Sreenath that I was planning to attempt an Ironman 70.3 in Goa. He immediately said, ‘Let’s do it.’ That’s how this journey began,” recalls Arunjith, a Thrissur native based in Kochi.
Each brought different strengths to the table. “I was already a confident swimmer and an experienced cyclist but had never seriously taken up running,” says Sreenath, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram.
Arunjith, on the other hand, had never learnt to swim. “I stepped into a swimming pool for the first time at the age of 42,” he says. “Until a few years ago, I would not have even imagined that I would swim in the sea someday.” Today Arunjith is a multiple podium finisher and likes to share his journey on his Instagram page @arunjithunnikrishnan.
Their friendship also became their biggest advantage. “We complement each other,” says Sreenath. “One of us focuses more on the training, while the other plans everything around the race.”
Both also credit a strong support system for their progress. Veteran coach Saji Valasseril introduced them to river-water swimming before Sajeesh Nair guided them in the Periyar for open-water swimming.
Their bicycles are maintained by Manoj Kumar and the team at The Bike Tales in Kochi, while Japanese coach James McIntyre has trained them in running since early 2025.
Preparing for a full Ironman means making endurance a part of everyday life. For the past two years, there has hardly been a day without some form of training — swimming, cycling or running.
As the race drew closer, they added ‘brick sessions’ to their training, where they immediately switched from one sport to another, teaching the body to adapt without rest.
“In an Ironman, you don’t get to stop after one discipline. You come out of the water, get on the bike, and after 180km, you begin a marathon. Your body has to learn that it isn’t done yet,” explains Arunjith.
All this comes at a price. Both are full-time professionals in their forties with families. Training often means missing family functions and social gatherings.
As for their diet, both are vegetarians. “There is a misconception that vegetarians cannot perform well in endurance sports,” says Arunjith. “We just have to be more mindful of our nutrition.”
Protein is an important part, but as race day approaches, they are increasing their carbohydrate intake, which will help them sustain during the race.
Their preparations also include acclimatising themselves with each place before a big race. For Tallinn, they will arrive about a week early. The cooler weather, cold water and unfamiliar food are all part of the challenge.
Experience has also taught them to expect the unexpected. During his first Ironman in Goa, for instance, one lens of Arunjith’s goggles came undone moments before the swim. He had to complete the 1.9km swim with one eye closed. “During that swim, I was also stung by jellyfish,” he recalls.
“Ironman teaches you that setbacks are inevitable,” the duo say. “There will always be moments when things don’t go as planned. What matters is staying calm, finding a way forward, and never giving up. If we can do that, crossing the finish line will be the reward.”
Now, the two are set to head to Tallinn on Friday. Sreenath says that his only goal is to cross the finish line before the 17-hour cut-off, even if it takes 16 hours and 59 minutes. Arunjith, however, wants to finish in 15 hours. Godspeed, guys!