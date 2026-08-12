Kerala’s classrooms get a migrant makeover, but system playing catch-up

KOCHI: The changes to Kerala’s classrooms is beginning to mirror the changing face of the state itself. As lakhs of migrant workers from Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states settle in Kerala in search of work, their children are increasingly finding their way into local schools. But the education system, a new study says, is struggling to keep pace with this demographic shift.

The shift is particularly visible in migrant hubs such as Perumbavoor, while some schools in urban Kochi are witnessing a striking transformation in their student profile. In a school in Kadavanthra, for instance, around 60% of the students are reportedly from outside Kerala.

Kerala is estimated to have anywhere between 35 lakh and 45 lakh migrant workers, with some estimates putting the number even higher. The growing presence of their children in classrooms is creating a new challenge for a school system that has traditionally catered to a largely linguistically and culturally homogeneous student population.

“The demographic landscape of Kerala’s classrooms is experiencing a quiet revolution, but the experience is far from uniform,” says Neena Joseph, associate dean, Loyola Institute of Peace and International Relations (LIPI), who conducted the study with Gopika Selvaraj, research associate, Centre for Research, Intervention and Policy (CRIP), LIPI, Kochi.

The most immediate hurdle is language. Children entering Kerala schools may speak Assamese, Hindi, Odia or other languages and often have little or no proficiency in Malayalam or English. Teachers, meanwhile, are trained to teach a largely homogeneous group and suddenly find themselves having to double up as translators. “Teachers find themselves unequipped to teach in a multilingual classroom where they have to bridge the gap between children who do not often understand either English or Malayalam,” Neena points out.