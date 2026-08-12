KU’s G V Raja Stadium set for Olympic-level makeover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University’s G V Raja Stadium is likely to become an Olympic venue, with the iconic facility being considered for a Rs 100-crore upgrade under a Union government plan to develop international-standard stadiums across the country as part of preparations to host Olympic events in India.

MP Suresh Gopi has taken up the proposal with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in Kerala and modernise stadiums in the state.

As a preliminary step, a team comprising Suresh Gopi and Kerala University vice-chancellor Dr Mohan Kunnummal recently visited the stadium and conducted an assessment. R S Sasikumar, member of the finance standing committee of the University Syndicate, was also present.

Built in 1937 as part of the then Travancore University, the historic sporting facility is proposed to be redeveloped at an estimated cost of around `100 crore. The project envisages a state-of-the-art synthetic track conforming to international standards for athletics, a world-class gallery and allied facilities, including vehicle parking.

“The upgrade could give Thiruvananthapuram a dedicated venue for international sporting events beyond cricket,” Sasikumar said.

The proposed sports complex could significantly boost Thiruvananthapuram’s prospects as a sports-tourism destination.

With an international airport and the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Port already in place, the city has strong connectivity and could become more attractive to international athletes and tourists.

E100-cr upgrade