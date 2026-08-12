Left ideologue M P Parameswaran excelled as EMS in ‘AKG’ movie

KOCHI: For most Keralites, M P Parameswaran will be remembered as a communist intellectual, nuclear engineer, science writer and public thinker. But the 91-year-old, who passed away on Tuesday, also left behind an unusual cinematic legacy — his portrayal of Kerala’s first Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad in filmmaker Shaji N Karun’s 2007 biopic ‘AKG’.

The role came not through an audition but because of his striking resemblance to EMS. Scriptwriter P V K Panayal recalled that it was Shaji who identified the similarity and approached Parameswaran for the role. “Shaji went and met him himself, and he agreed. The shooting, held largely in Kannur, was memorable not only for the film but also for the long discussions we had on politics, society and literature.”

Veteran make-up artist Pattanam Rasheed remembers the transformation as one of the most satisfying assignments of his career. “It was Shaji who said Parameswaran had a strong resemblance to EMS and asked me to work on it. I studied portraits of EMS, especially the hairline, and managed to achieve a near-perfect look,” he told TNIE.

The realism of the makeover stunned even party workers. During the switch-on ceremony in Kannur, the actor playing the lead role was introduced before a large gathering without any announcement. “The crowd immediately stood up and raised slogans. That was an inspiring moment for me as a make-up artist. It felt like recognition of the craft.”