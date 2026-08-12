Mother can’t settle case against father for sexual assault on minor: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that the mother cannot legally settle or compromise a case against the father for sexual harassment or sexual assault of their minor daughter.

“Any compromise or out-of-court settlement by the parents of a minor victim with the object of stifling prosecution cannot receive the sanction of law, nor can such a settlement override the state’s duty to prosecute offences against children,” the court said.

The HC issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by a 50-year-old man from Chalakkudy, Thrissur, seeking bail in a case registered for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

“The accusation against the father is grave and prima facie discloses a premeditated criminal act. In her statement, the 17-year-old victim has narrated how she was mercilessly subjected to sexual assault by the father. The first bail application was dismissed having regard to the nature of the crime, the gravity of the offence, and the relationship between the accused and the victim. It now emerges that the victim’s mother, who initially lodged the complaint, has chosen to settle the matter in utter disregard of the interest and welfare of her daughter.”

According to the prosecution, the man, with intent to commit sexual assault, touched his daughter inappropriately on multiple occasions, and thereby committed the alleged offences. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 17.