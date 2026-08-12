NEET PG rush leaves health sector short-handed amid epidemic spur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Healthcare services across the state have taken a severe hit as junior doctors are taking mass leave to prepare for the NEET PG exam scheduled for August 30.

The crisis comes at a critical time as the monsoon epidemic drives up outpatient numbers, with close to 12,000 patients visiting hospitals on Tuesday alone amid rising cases of dengue, acute diarrhoeal disease, influenza, chickenpox, and hepatitis.

Both public and private facilities are struggling with the acute shortfall, as junior doctors have either gone on leave or resigned from contract roles to focus on their final exam preparation.

Usually, health authorities in the public sector manage such seasonal gaps through contract hiring via the National Health Mission. However, health officials admit it is a struggle this time because doctors are hesitant to accept short-term contract offers for the same reason.

General Practitioners Association state president Dr Ashik Basheer explained that the final lead-up to the exam forces candidates to completely step back from work. “The last months are not enough to prepare for an exam like NEET PG. But those with other family responsibilities usually balance work and studies. They plunge into studies as exams approach because the competition is cut-throat,” he said. He added that private hospitals and clinics, faced with a severe staff crunch during this period, often tend to increase their contract pay rates to attract available doctors.

Meanwhile, regular entry-level staffing in the government sector offers little relief. Out of 430 candidates issued advice memos by the Public Service Commission a couple of days ago, only 134 have agreed to join by August 20, as most of them prioritise higher education.