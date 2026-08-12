Never entered a classroom, but Akhilraj’s words reach places his feet could not

KOZHIKODE: Born with cerebral palsy, Akhilraj often watched other children leave for school while he remained indoors, learning from books that found their way to him through the hands of family members. He never sat in a classroom, never lined up for morning assembly, and never wrote an examination during his childhood. Yet the young man, a Vadakara resident who was once denied a formal education, would later earn a degree in sociology, complete a degree in library science, publish four poetry collections, write screenplays, direct a short film, and receive several literary honours.
His story, shared by writer and social observer G Sajan in a moving Facebook post, is less about overcoming a disability and more about what can happen when a few people refuse to look away. Sajan visited Akhilraj’s home during a trip from Kozhikode to Kannur. What stayed with him was not the list of awards or qualifications, but the warmth with which Akhilraj greeted the people who had stood by him for years.
When Literacy Mission workers Valsala and Shaija first met Akhilraj, they discovered that he had never appeared for a public examination. But they also found a young man who could read, write, and think deeply. His aunt had made sure that textbooks reached him. A teacher named Mini from the Block Resource Centre helped him further and noticed his ability to write poetry.
“I was the district coordinator of Literacy Mission when I first met Akhil. We learnt about Akhil through our staff at Vadakara, who were thrilled to introduce him to me because he had already made the Literacy Mission proud with his interest in studies,” Valsala told TNIE.
“He was different from any other person who joined the Mission for their education. His urge to study further and become a helping hand for his family was indeed a motivation for all of us,” she added.
Shaija too remembered that meeting vividly. “He had never written an examination, but he already knew how to read and write well,” she pointed out.
The Literacy Mission enrolled Akhilraj in its equivalency programme. Over the next five years, he passed the higher secondary examinations with good marks. Those years also changed something that could not be measured by certificates. He began travelling, meeting people, and discovering friendships that widened his world beyond the four walls of his house.
College was the next dream. Many told him it was unnecessary. Some questioned whether it was even possible. Shaija and a colleague took him to a nearby college, met the principal, and secured admission. Akhilraj acquired a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the Sree Sagar College under the University of Calicut.
Later, worried about finding a livelihood, he enrolled in a library science course through the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He now hopes to work as a librarian. For Shaija, employment remains his biggest challenge. But she believes the same determination that carried him through years of study will open another door.
His poetry collections – ‘Nakshathrangale Thedi’, ‘Mazha Nananj’, ‘Manass Hiroshima Aakumbol’ and ‘Ithiri Neram’ – speak of pain, memory, love, and the world outside his window. He also wrote the screenplay for the short film ‘I Am’ and wrote and directed another short film, ‘Ariyathe’.
His work has earned him the Kerala government’s literary award for persons with disabilities, the FEFKA Writers Union award for Best Camp Member, the Pintores Award, the JCA Award, and the Involve Award for 2025.
“Poetry is how I speak to my struggles. When life becomes difficult, I write. Every poem I write is an attempt to move beyond limits that others see in me. I still dream of working as a librarian, writing more books, and making films. I don’t want my physical condition to decide the size of my life,” Akhilraj said, with the support of friends who helped him build words into communication.
One of the most cherished moments of his life came when he met former CM V S Achuthanandan, who he deeply admired. Another dream came true when director Sathyan Anthikad visited Akhilraj at his home after hearing of his wish to meet him. Akhilraj handed him a screenplay he had written. Akhilraj lives with his parents near the new bus stand in Vadakara. And friends still take him on scooter rides, accompany him to events, and remain a constant presence in his life.