Never entered a classroom, but Akhilraj’s words reach places his feet could not

KOZHIKODE: Born with cerebral palsy, Akhilraj often watched other children leave for school while he remained indoors, learning from books that found their way to him through the hands of family members. He never sat in a classroom, never lined up for morning assembly, and never wrote an examination during his childhood. Yet the young man, a Vadakara resident who was once denied a formal education, would later earn a degree in sociology, complete a degree in library science, publish four poetry collections, write screenplays, direct a short film, and receive several literary honours.

His story, shared by writer and social observer G Sajan in a moving Facebook post, is less about overcoming a disability and more about what can happen when a few people refuse to look away. Sajan visited Akhilraj’s home during a trip from Kozhikode to Kannur. What stayed with him was not the list of awards or qualifications, but the warmth with which Akhilraj greeted the people who had stood by him for years.

When Literacy Mission workers Valsala and Shaija first met Akhilraj, they discovered that he had never appeared for a public examination. But they also found a young man who could read, write, and think deeply. His aunt had made sure that textbooks reached him. A teacher named Mini from the Block Resource Centre helped him further and noticed his ability to write poetry.

“I was the district coordinator of Literacy Mission when I first met Akhil. We learnt about Akhil through our staff at Vadakara, who were thrilled to introduce him to me because he had already made the Literacy Mission proud with his interest in studies,” Valsala told TNIE.