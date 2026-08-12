Onam events using copyrighted songs without licence may face legal action: Novex

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Playing copyrighted songs for Onam celebrations at public events without either a licence or a no-objection certificate (NOC) may land you in trouble, with music licensing company Novex Communications warning corporate companies and organisations to comply with the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957.

According to an email from the licensing agency, a public performance or communication of copyrighted music during Onam celebrations and events requires prior authorisation from the respective copyright owners or their duly authorised representatives.

Novex Communications is authorised to license music from several labels including Saregama, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music. M Unnikrishanan, the firm’s representative for the Kerala region, told TNIE that the practice of obtaining NOC has been in place for several years but rarely followed.

“This is not specific to Onam celebrations this year. There are several corporate companies and DJ events that obtain the NOC for the New Year celebrations, Diwali, and Holi.

The use of sound recordings for commercial purposes, such as public performances in hotels, restaurants, lawns, resorts, malls, marriage halls, and other locations, is permitted under Novex’s rights. If the rule is not followed, it is a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957, and we have the right to move legally,” he said.